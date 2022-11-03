It's Thursday which means the U.S. Drought Monitor has released their weekly update, and not much has changed for our area. The map below shows the Drought Monitor for our region last week.
This next map is the same view from this week, and it feels like those "spot the difference" games where you're looking for the 5 things that don't match between the two maps. There isn't much change anywhere, but this did get updated. If you look closely, you will see changes around St. Louis, Nashville, and northwest Arkansas.
Last week and this week are identical for our immediate area, so this is the current Drought Monitor. It still includes a large part of our area in Severe Drought (orange), and the rest of the area in Moderate Drought (beige). This means all our WDRB communities are still experiencing drought conditions.
We got rain last week, so why didn't the map change?
This tells that rain wasn't enough to make the drought better; it was only enough to prevent the drought from getting worse. Last week Louisville measured 1.49" of rain over the entire week. That rain fell on three separate days Tuesday through Monday, so it was spread out well across the week. This tells us we need more than an inch and a half of rain over the course of a week to decrease the drought conditions.
Keep in mind how long we have been in this dry period. From September 1st through early November, our area sees an average of 7.60" of rain. In that same time period this year, Louisville has only measured 3.58." As of Thursday morning (November 3), that puts us about four inches behind on rainfall when you just consider the last two months. When you expand your view to look at rainfall for the whole year, we have measured 38.02" of rain (and liquid equivalent for snow) when 41.01" is normal at this point in the year. That puts us almost three inches behind schedule for annual rainfall.
Considering all of that, the rain this weekend won't be enough to break the drought. It likely won't be enough to decrease the drought categories either based on what we saw last week. If these rainfall predictions of .25"-.50" verify, that may be enough to keep the drought from getting worse, but that seems to be the best we could hope for.
Tune into WDRB News or check the forecast on wdrb.com to see when we expect rain in our area this weekend.