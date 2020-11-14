WINDY WEEKEND...
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Sunday. Sustained west-southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45-50 mph are expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that wind gusts of over 40 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution on the roads. Gusty winds could blow around loose and unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.