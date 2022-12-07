Much of us got rain last night that came down in heavy buckets at times. We aren't anywhere close to being done with the rain this week, either. Even though we're briefly rain-free today, more is coming.
By tomorrow morning, light showers start creeping their way into our Southwestern counties and will slowly begin to progress through the area through the late morning hours.
By the time we get to mid-afternoon, nearly everyone is seeing rain fall. Some of this will be more on the moderate side and not all light and misty. These will likely make roads pretty slick heading into the afternoon commute as well.
Showers continue to be widespread through mid to late afternoon before finally becoming more scattered and light as they slowly taper their way on off by the evening time.
While tomorrow the most widespread and impactful rain chance for the rest of the week, there is still going to be more showers around and moving through our area heading into part of the weekend as well.
Friday morning will come with more misty conditions and a couple light showers before drying off during the afternoon, then more scattered showers will be present through the day on Saturday, although not as widespread as tomorrow.
The best chance for a complete "washout" is still definitely on our Thursday.
By the time we wrap up the work week with multiple days of rain passing by, most locations can expect around or maybe even a little more than an inch of rain, with more possibly to come for part of the weekend and early next week.
This active and wet weather pattern should end up helping out our drought a lot since we are getting multiple days of solid rainfall instead of just a ton of rain falling all at once.