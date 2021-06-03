After seeing below-average rainfall through the month of May, June has started off by trying to make up for it! Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, where the official measurements are taken, saw 2.95" of rain during May. That's 2.23" less than "normal;" 5.18" is climatologically normal. It wasn't just May, though. The entire spring season shows a rain deficit, largely caused by May. Meteorologically, spring is March, April, and May. Louisville recorded 11.71" of rain which is 2.87" below normal.
The updated drought monitor that came out this morning shows a few of our communities in southern Indiana are considered Abnormally Dry. That's the first category on the drought monitor. Keep in mind, though, the drought monitor looks at data through Tuesday. None of the rain we saw Wednesday or this morning was factored into that. We will get a new map Thursday of next week that will include that June rainfall.
We are now three days into June and have seen nearly as much rain this month as we did last month. That's three days compared to the entire month of May. So far Louisville has measured 2.86" this month. Average for the month of June is 4.27" and we are already more than half way there, but we obviously have 27 more days to work toward that.