Waves of rain are likely over the next several days and some of the rain could be heavy. Let's break down what to expect throughout today, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
THURSDAY:
Today is much colder than yesterday! Wednesday was the warmest day since December 11th with a high temperature of 68 degrees! A cold front moved through the area and produced a few showers. Temperatures have fallen following the passage of the front. Highs today will be around 50 degrees which is very seasonable!
Even though it is cooler, it is quiet. And it is the last quiet day for a while! Check out that baby blue sky! Clouds will increase tonight as high pressure moves out of the area.
FRIDAY:
Temperatures will start off around freezing and increase to the mid 40s. Showers will begin early in our southern communities and spread north by the afternoon. This rain looks to be widespread, but light during the morning and afternoon. By Friday night early Saturday morning, the rain becomes more intermittent and scattered.
This rain looks fairly light with the highest totals ending up around 0.25'' along and south of the Parkways and much lower totals farther to the north (likely hundredths of an inch).
SATURDAY:
Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s. The rain may linger in our southern communities, but it does look like there will be some dry time during the day on Saturday for many locations during the DAY on Saturday. By Saturday night that will change as widespread rain becomes likely and continues into Sunday.
SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY:
This appears to be the main event with the most widespread rain and the heaviest rain. There may be some thunder during this time, but severe weather does not look likely. The bigger concern is heavy rain. Flooding may become a issue and we will keep you posted if a flood watch is needed or issued. The axis of heaviest rainfall is still a bit uncertain, but it appears it will likely fall around the TN or OH River Valleys. Regardless, models have also been favoring higher rainfall totals in our KY Communities, because it does seem like rain will start there first on Friday and stay there longer on Sunday (to potentially even Monday).
We will be tweaking and adjusting this forecast over the duration of the event. Be sure to keep it with WDRB for the latest updates on air and online.