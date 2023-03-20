Happy First Day (kinda) of Spring. I say kinda because Spring doesn't "officially" start until 5:24pm this afternoon. Still, we get to start what we consider the first day of Spring with a lot of sunshine, but temperatures are still chilly and below where we should be this time of year, which is around 60.
Enjoy the drier weather today and for part of the day tomorrow though, because we have another active weather week with multiple days with solid rain chances ahead of us this week.
Our string of rain chances starts tomorrow. The good thing about tomorrow is that the rain is likely to hold off until nighttime. High clouds will build in through the day, but rain will eventually battle the dry air in place over our area and will win over at night, bringing in light to moderate rain overnight into early Wednesday.
Wednesday the clouds aren't going to allow for much, if any, sunshine. Scattered light showers will likely still be hanging on through at least the first half of the day, especially for our Kentucky counties.
On Thursday we finally get to more of a "Spring" like feel temperature wise and climb into the mid 70s for highs. It'll become more breezy on Thursday as well, helping to rise our temperatures. Once again though, this doesn't come rain-free. Showers are likely along a front that could stall over our area heading into Thursday evening and for most of the day on our Friday.
Now when you count that up, that's 4 straight days at least with some solid rain chances in our area. Much of the rain chances to start are mostly light, but that will likely begin to come down heavier as we head into Friday. Most model data is in at least some agreement that 2"+ of rain is possible through Friday and that some localized areas could end up seeing a lot more by the time Saturday morning rolls around.