If you have glanced at the forecast for the week ahead, you have seen a lot of rain chances. If you remember, the same thing happened last week but it didn't rain on you all day, every day. So let's walk through each of these different rain chances to see what it will bring.
MONDAY/TUESDAY
There are essentially two big systems bringing rain this week. The first one moves through Monday and Tuesday, and the second one will impact us Wednesday through Friday.
A cold front will pass through our area Tuesday cutting off the rain chance (temporarily), but to see what brings the rain Monday you have to look higher up through the atmosphere. Watch for a blog tomorrow afternoon detailing all those different levels and the timing of the rain. The rain from this will be lighter and much more scattered, which is why we are keeping those rain chances lower.
WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY/FRIDAY
The system later in the week is larger, more powerful, and a little easier to see. It's a low pressure center with a leading warm front and a trailing cold front. Since there are so many components to this system, it will impact us for a few days.
The warm front will pass through here first, so we will feel the impacts of that first. Those impacts will be more widespread rain with a chance for some storms.
Next up will be the cold front on Friday. The cold front generally provides more storm energy which is why the best chance for strong storms from this system will arrive here late Thursday or early Friday. The wind will also pick up Thursday and Friday as the center of this system (the big red L) gets closer to us. We will keep you updated through the week about this later storm potential here in the WDRB Weather blog and on WDRB News throughout the day.