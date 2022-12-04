Even though we have received a little bit of rain recently, we are still in a drought, many of us still in a severe drought. Luckily enough, we've got multiple rain chances over the next work week.
A very unsettled pattern is heading our way with multiple systems that could bring rain to parts of our area.
Monday will be the first day with a rain chance, although small, and likely arrives during the evening time and overnight heading into Tuesday.
We continue to see on and off rain chances through the middle of the week through Wednesday.
By Thursday, this looks as of now to be our best chance of rain in terms of coverage. This would likely be the best chance to see more "widespread" rainfall instead of hit or miss and "on & off" type of showers.
Five or more days in a row with a rain chance as of today will start to add up pretty quickly in terms of rain totals. Most models are in agreement in favoring our Kentucky counties to see the most of the rainfall, ranging around 1-2"+ widespread.
This could really help put a solid dent in our drought. The best way to combat a drought is getting multiple days in a row with steady measurable rainfall, instead of just a bunch of rain all at once, which would cause what is called runoff. That is where much of the soil can't handle all of the rain falling down at once, so much of it doesn't even get absorbed by the soil. In this weeks case though, many locations will probably see their drought conditions improve due to the multiple days of rain possible.