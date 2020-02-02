The upcoming week will be characterized by rounds of rain. Right away let's make sure we're all on the same page: rounds of rain = off and on. This does not mean constant rain all week long with no break. It means you will see distinct rounds with breaks in between.
The general pattern for the week will be centers of low pressure that travel along this cold front. The image above shows Tuesday afternoon, but a similar setup will bring your other rain (and wintry mix) chances through the week. The differences between each round of rain will come down to the strength/size/position of the low pressure center and the temperature profile of the atmosphere.
At this point it looks like Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday could each see an early round of rain and a late round. That timing could still shift a bit so keep checking the forecast in the coming days. Heavier rain looks more likely Tuesday.
With all this warm air, thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. The threat of severe weather is pretty low here; the best chance for the strongest storms will be in the Deep South, closer to the Gulf of Mexico.
1"-3" of rain will be possible before a different system arrives before the weekend.