It's a record no one wanted to break, after heavy rain events, flooding, and ruined crops. However, we are going to be very close to becoming the wettest year on record, by the time we ring in the new year. Note: All of the numbers we will be using are from the NWS' official precipitation amounts taken at the Louisville International Airport. Other locations around Kentuckiana will have varying amounts.
We currently have a 23.27'' surplus for the year for precipitation! Yesterday & today, with more widespread rain, we picked up another 0.57'' of rain at the airport. That has taken us to 66.85'' for all of 2018. That means we are about one inch away from the all time record (or 1.17'' to be exact). That means we need 1.18'' to take the top spot.
Disclaimer: This is, of course, subject to change and is a pretty long range forecast. I just thought it would be interesting to see what the data suggests at this point. This is something we will continue to update over the next 10 days.
So will we break it? As I mentioned above, it is going to be VERY close! We have a few systems that look like they will impact our area in the next ten days. The first looks to arrive next week, mainly on Thursday and Friday. The second is more of a question mark. It may fall apart before it arrives or in a weakened state. The data that does show it making it to Kentuckiana, has it arriving in the last two days of the year. (Like I said - it's going to be REALLY close!)
Here is a look at Advancetrak of Thursday's system. You can see it looks like there is going to be widespread rain around the area (and maybe even some storms). Some of this rain could be heavy.
By the end of the week, both the Euro and the GFS computer models suggest we will pick up more than half an inch of rain. The GFS shows us getting over 1'' of rain by next Friday and potentially grabbing the record by that time! The Euro is more modest though, suggesting about a 0.50''-0.75'' and we would need that second system to roll through the area.
Unfortunately, the Euro is the one that suggests the last system of the year will break apart or weaken, while the GFS brings another round of rain.
Final thoughts:
-If we go by the GFS: we've got this record! However, if you follow the weather regularly, you know that models can be fickle, this far out into the future. Both will likely change before either of these systems gets closer.
-If we miss the record it is going to be only by about 0.25-.50''.
-We will have a better idea of the Thursday/Friday potential early next week.
-The entire WDRB Weather Team is invested in this possibility. We will keep you posted on changes and we will be sure to let you know if we break it!