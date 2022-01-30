Yesterday evening we ended off with a spectacular sunset across our area with a ton of bright and vibrant colors, but you also might've noticed something else in that sunset. Maybe something that looks a little like this:
This is called a sun pillar.
How do they form?
Sun pillars are basically huge beams of light that extends vertically from a light source, such as the sun in this case, right along the horizon. They form as a result of ice crystals slowly falling through the air As they're falling, they reflect the suns rays off of them.
You can see these most often right around sunset like last night and when the sun is just below the horizon with cirrus clouds (the thin ones way up there) are present.
Here's some more pictures from our viewers that were sent in from the sun pillar across our area!