Have you noticed these small areas of rain spinning west of us in the last few days? There was one this morning in southern Missouri captured in the gif below.
These look like small low pressure centers by the way they are spinning. Surface observations from this afternoon as it was starting to break apart confirm that. The image below shows station plots from that area with a circle around a small area of lower pressure. The blue numbers on the top right side of each station are measured pressure at that station. You can see slightly lower numbers inside the circle compared to nearby stations outside the circle.
But why are we seeing so many of them this week? The gif below shows the RPM (Rapid Precision Model) bringing another similar-looking system into our area Tuesday night. One explanation is a perturbed wind field. At most critical levels of the atmosphere, there are small shortwaves embedded in the overall flow pattern. That could be enough to create small centers of low pressure.
The more likely possibility is MCV - Mesoscale Convective Vortex. The definition from the American Meteorological Society glossary says, "A midlevel, warm-core low pressure center that develops within the stratiform region of a mesoscale convective system (MCS) as a result of latent heat release over a multihour time period. The cyclonic vortex has a diameter ranging from 50 to 200 km (31 to 124 mi) and a depth from 2.5 to 5 km (1.5 to 3.1 mi). An MCV can persist for 12 hours or more after its parent MCS has dissipated. A residual MCV may help initiate a subsequent episode of convection." That basically means a small low pressure center that developed as part of a bigger storm system but is now doing its own thing.
What do they mean for you? So far the air here in Kentuckiana has been too dry for these to survive here, so they break apart before they get to us.