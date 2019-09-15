We are desperately looking for something to break this hot and dry stretch of weather. The ridge of high pressure over the eastern U.S. is the problem. We need something larger and/or stronger than that to weaken or displace it. We saw a weak cold front come through a couple days ago; that wasn't enough. A tropical system may be our best bet at this point, but it won't be Humberto.
Right now Humberto is a tropical storm but is forecast to strengthen overnight to a hurricane as it begins its curve northeast. As it was beginning to form, it looked like it might curve west around the high but instead its curving east.
The next best hope is a potential tropical disturbance that has a high probability of developing into an organized system in the next five days. It started as a wave coming off Africa and is picking up steam now in the open ocean.
This is what the National Hurricane Center is saying about it:
A small low pressure system is producing an elongated area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic. Slow development is anticipated during the next day or two, but environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development by the middle of the week, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the end of the week while the system moves slowly west-northwestward to northwestward.