Friday night brought devastating storms through Kentucky.
The National Weather Service office in Louisville plans to survey the areas shown below for tornado damage. The severity of the damage determines the EF-rating the storm will get. They started the day with teams in the Bowling Green area and in Spencer county. Then they were scheduled to be in Hart county Saturday afternoon with another team in Ohio county. These are the *unofficial* reports we have so far:
EF-1 tornado near Horse Cave with 90 mph max wind
EF-1 tornado near Falls of Rough along the Breckinridge/Grayson county lines with 100 mph max wind
At least EF-2 strength around Hardyville, but that survey was unfinished as of the last report. 115 mph estimated max wind
EF-3 tornado in the Bowling Green area with 150 mph max wind
Please keep in mind these surveys will continue for several days before official results are determined and shared.
The NWS office in Paducah will be responsible for surveying the Mayfield tornado all the way through Beaver Dam where the NWS Louisville team will pick it up. Paducah is bringing in a "world class" expert Monday to help make the determinations, but that tornado is part of a potentially historic long-track tornado. At the very least it will be a long-track damage path even if the tornado did lift or skip momentarily. So far the Paducah team has found damage strong enough to be at least an EF-3, but they will likely find more in the coming days.
12/11/21 7:18 pm: Here is the latest regarding storm damage surveys: pic.twitter.com/BYjCJlhnFw— NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) December 12, 2021
This tweet lists the location of the tornado in their area from Cayce to Beaver Dam - that's more than 130 miles. The Tri-State tornado in 1925, which crossed through Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana, had a track 219 miles long. Recently that track has come into question; the beginning of that track might have included two tornadoes, but the last ~160 miles appear to be all the same tornado. The supercell that formed the Mayfield tornado held together for more than 500 miles from Arkansas, briefly into Tennessee, then all the way through Kentucky before changing a bit and moving into Ohio.
WHAT HAPPENED
In the upper levels of the atmosphere, the jet stream was moving at roughly 140 mph above our heads as a jet streak was developing. A jet streak is an area of stronger wind embedded within the overall flow pattern. That jet streak created significant movement in the atmosphere.
The low level jet was CRANKING up to 95 mph less than a mile above our heads. With such strong upward motion in the atmosphere, all you need to do is get a small horizontal roll to develop closer to the surface and you will have a tornado. With both speed and directional shear, those horizontal rolls materialized and were picked up by the updrafts of these supercell storms.
The wind at the surface was moving in from the south bringing temperatures and dewpoints into the lower 60s as we moved toward midnight. That's true in central Kentucky, but in western Kentucky the wind direction curved slightly. Observations last night suggest the wind might have been coming more out of the south/southwest and curved back to the south. Those small disturbances in wind direction and speed are all that's needed to create rotation for a tornado. After the supercell formed in Arkansas, it moved through untouched air until it got to us. That's warm, moist air that was still getting warmer and more saturated even into the evening. That is gasoline to a supercell, so it continued to feed until it got to central Kentucky. That was a region that had already seen rain and storms within the last several hours, so it cut off some of that fuel supply and the storm changed a bit.
HOW UNUSUAL
We have actually seen tornadoes in Kentucky in December before. This link lists all December tornadoes for our area. The strongest was an F3 in Perry county (Indiana) but it crossed through Daviess county (Kentucky). That happened on December 9, 1952. Ohio county, Kentucky, saw an F2 on December 4, 1916. In 2018 we had an EF-1 tornado in Harrison county, IN, but the most recent December tornado in Kentucky was an EF-1 in 2013. There were actually 3 EF-1 tornadoes in Kentucky on December 8, 2013. If any of the tornadoes in our area on Friday night are stronger than an EF-3, that will be the strongest December storm for us.