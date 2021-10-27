Bombogenesis and bomb cyclone are being tossed around a lot this week to describe a low pressure center. Those are real terms, but when used in a headline or on social media they sound more like scare tactics.
NOAA says,"Bombogenesis, occurs when a mid-latitude cyclone rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 millibars over 24 hours. A millibar measures atmospheric pressure. Sometimes you hear this referred to as "inches of mercury" rather than mb. This can happen when a cold air mass collides with a warm air mass, such as air over warm ocean waters. The formation of this rapidly strengthening weather system is a process called bombogenesis, which creates what is known as a bomb cyclone."
The basic idea is the pressure drops at least 24 mb in 24 hours which is similar "rapid intensification" when we talk about hurricanes. The actual definition of rapid intensification in the tropics is maximum sustained wind speed increasing by at least 30 knots in 24 hours, but there's usually a pretty good pressure drop that goes along with that which is why these ideas are so similar. If you are hearing comparisons to hurricanes, that's why. The storm's pressure lowers so quickly, it rapidly intensifies and gives it explosive strength.