All eyes are on our next cold front which looks like it will bring a pretty sizeable cool down in the temperature department. But since it's not bringing much of rain chance, let's talk about what a cold front is and what it does for our weather.
What is a cold front?
A cold front is a boundary dividing two different kinds of air. Specifically it divides warmer from cooler air when the cooler air is moving in to replace the warmer. You can see where the front is positioned because the wind changes direction along the front itself. We often tell people to think about a cold front like a wall between warmer and cooler air.
Doesn't a cold front mean rain and storms?
Not always. The rain and storm potential along a cold front has more to do with the differences between the two air masses it is separating than with the front itself. Big temperature differences or moisture changes (humid to dry air) will do more to fuel storms than weak differences. There has to be some moisture coming in with the front to get rain; dry air on both sides will get you a "dry cold front" meaning a temperature change with no rain.
However, a cold front does cause lifting. Because cooler air is moving in replacing warmer air, it forces the warm air up. Have you ever heard the expression "warm air rises?" Well it's true! The cooler air is more dense than the warmer air, so it forces the air to rise as it replaces it. That rising air (lifting) can spark the rain or storms that are fueled by the temperature or humidity difference explained above.
Does it at least mean cold air?
Again, not always. It does mean cooler air by definition, but in the middle of summer, that can mean anything cooler than what you're currently experiencing. It's not always a big enough temperature difference to significantly change the weather.