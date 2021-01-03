Have you ever heard of a "frost quake"? They aren't super common this far south, but they do happen. There have been reports of frost quakes as far south as Tennessee, but they're more common in colder climates farther north. Turn your volume up and listen to this video - you'll hear the frost quake around 7 seconds into the video, then you can turn it off.
You can hear the ground crack, which isn't uncommon for these ice fishermen, but then the camera shakes, too! So what's happening? These ice quakes are rare, but they typically occur after a recent heavy rain or large snowmelt. The ground needs to be saturated (or very nearly saturated) by liquid water. Then the air temperature drops below freezing which also drops the temperature in the ground. When water freezes, it expands; so as that water in the ground start to freeze, it also starts to take up more space than it did when it was liquid. That freezing water is pushing on the ground around it which builds up pressure that must be released. Eventually the ice cracks under the pressure which releases the waves you hear as a boom and may feel as a quick shake.
While this is not a "technical" earthquake, it may be hard to tell a difference in the moment. It also has an official name that kind of sounds earthquake-related: "cryoseisms." The ground will shake or maybe crack and you can hear a loud boom. Ice quakes are most likely between midnight and dawn because that's the coldest part of the night.
We have seen a few inches of rain in the last five days and your temperatures will drop below freezing tonight. While that may sound like what we've described above, we likely won't hear frost quakes tonight. If we had all that rain yesterday, the ground would still be more saturated. And if our temperatures were dropping into the low 20s instead of the low 30s, our chances would be better. As it is, we probably won't be quite cold enough for long enough with enough moisture still in the ground.