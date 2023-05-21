You may hear meteorologists mention high pressure a lot, especially during the summer. Well we have high pressure building over our region starting today and lasting through most of the week.
So, other than the big H you see on a weather map, what does a high pressure actually mean, and what does it do for our area when it is over top of us?
A high pressure area is characterized by sinking air. This sinking air has some direct effects on the weather. Remember clouds and rain form when air is rising. You can actually see the puffy cumulus clouds rising in the summer, so high pressure opposes rain and cloud formation.
If the high pressure is strong enough, then the sinking air stops any clouds from forming.
The secondary effect of a ridge of high pressure aloft also has to do with the sinking air. This sinking air compresses as it moves down to the ground and will heat during that process. This traditionally means that larges ridges of high pressure will be accompanied by warmer conditions. That is why we'll start to build a little more warmth over the next few days.
The high pressure this week will cause the following in our area this week:
- Warm Temperatures in the 80s after today
- Sunny Skies
- Zero Rain Chances At All