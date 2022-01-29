Yesterday you probably got an alert on your phone that looked a little something like this.
Now when you saw this you may have wondered, "what in the world is that?". Most people have never heard of a snow squall warning and were probably freaked out by it a little bit, which is understandable. So, lets talk about what a snow squall warning actually is and what it means.
First, if you've never heard of snow squall warnings, a big reason behind that could be that the warning type is fairly new to the NWS. The snow squall warning first became operational just a few years ago on November 1st, 2018.
A snow squall warning per the NWS means...
It is a polygon warning, generally 30-60 minutes in duration, that is issued similar to severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings. A snow squall is an intense short-lived burst of heavy snowfall that leads to a quick reduction in visibilities and is often accompanied by gusty winds. Sudden whiteout conditions and slick roadways can lead to high speed accidents with large pileups that result in injuries and fatalities. This new warning aims to bring better situational awareness to drivers and mitigate impacts related to these squalls.
Image courtesy of NWS
These snow squalls ended up putting down a good amount of snow across the area in a sort amount of time. The official snow total at the Louisville airport was 3.3"