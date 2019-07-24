Can you imagine if you saw this hovering in front of you? What about those that saw this hundreds of years ago? It really looks like a ghostly image floating in the clouds! What is the cause?
The Spectre of the Brocken is a rare phenomena that occurs when a shadow is cast from an object above a cloud.
The name itself comes from the location it was first noted in a peak of the Harz Mountains in Germany known as the Brocken. In 1780, Johann Silberschlag observed the phenomena for the first time in Germany and it has gain legend since.
@Kentuckyweather @WLKYChris @JimWKYT @AdamBurnistonWX @MarcWeinbergWX @TomAckermanWx @AndrewWMBF @lucky13wxman @RyanBeesleyFox5 @nwsjacksonky @TeamW700 @brobwx @JoleneBlevins01 @WeatherNation @KelliWYMT @PaigeWYMT @spann @jginfla #Drone flyover morning #fog. London #kywx #ekywx pic.twitter.com/0UByhvsTGm— Johnnie Nicholson (@thekyniche) July 24, 2019
This phenomena actually requires a very unique set of circumstances to occur! The Spectre of the Brocken occurs most frequently when there is low fog, on misty mountainsides, or if you are near a cloud bank. The phenomena also occurs when planes cast a shadow on a cloud bank below. The Spectre of the Brocken can only be seen when the sun is shining behind an object that casts a shadow into a cloud or bank of fog or mist meaning it cannot occur in all situations.
The light from behind the object or person casts a shadow in the cloud / fog / mist bank, but the halos really make this atmospheric optic so unique. The "rings of glory" are caused when the light is reflected back to the observer by the water in the cloud or bank of fog. This effect is similar to what causes a "corona" around the moon / sun when there are thin clouds in the lower part of the atmospher. The crazy part is that many that have seen the Spectre say the figure appears to move and that is clearly caused by the movement of the cloud or fog below.