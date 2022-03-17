The U.S. Senate passed a bill Tuesday (you can click here to read it for yourself) that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent. Daylight Saving Time just started Sunday morning when we "sprung forward" and lost an hour on our clocks. You can't actually lose an hour, though, it's just a matter of how we measure time and daylight during the changing seasons. If the Sunshine Protection Act passes, it would mean we still "fall back" this November and "spring forward" in March 2023, but there would be no "fall back" in November 2023. That may sound fine as we continue to adjust to our new times this week, but would would that actually look like in November? February?
In Louisville on March 13, the first day this year of Daylight Saving time, the sun rose at 7:57 AM and set at 7:48 PM. Daylight Saving Time will end this year on November 6 regardless of the future of this bill. On November 5 the sun will rise in Louisville at 8:13 AM and set at 6:39 PM.
If Daylight Saving Time becomes permanent, it would mean a sunrise at 8:45 AM instead of 7:45 AM on December 5 and a sunset at 6:23 PM instead of 5:23 PM. On January 5 the sun would rise in Louisville at 9 AM instead of 8 AM, and the sun would set at 6:37 PM instead of 5:37 PM. On February 5 the sun would rise at 8:44 AM instead of 7:44 AM and set at 7:10 PM instead of 6:10 PM. Through the middle of winter it would mean the sky staying dark until 9 AM when most people are already at school or work, and the sky staying light past 6 PM. Sunrise and sunset times through the spring and summer months would not change since those are the months when we observe Daylight Saving Time which would be made permanent.
There is some science here, too. The way we keep time was originally based on solar noon (think about an old sun dial used to keep time), when the sun is at its highest angle in the sky relative to us. That was considered the mid-point of the daylight, so that was when the Noon hour would hit. As we consider making DST permanent, we would lose that constant of solar noon. The midpoint of the day won't be a consistent point in the progression of daylight.
The Sunshine Protection Act still needs to pass the House and be signed by the President to be made into law. Legislation like this has been brought up before, but it appears this is the farthest this idea has ever gone by passing the Senate.