We have started off this Sunday on a SOGGY NOTE! Thus far, the heaviest rain has fallen along and north of I-64, but more heavier rain will take aim in our KY communities this afternoon.
Check out how much rain has fallen since only midnight! In fact, we broke a record at the airport! The old record record was 1.71'' in 1987. Below are rainfall amounts since midnight across Kentuckiana. Most have received 1-2'' of rain, but a few locations picked up even more as rain continues to fall...
Flood warnings and advisories are in effect throughout this afternoon. Some alerts for the Green River at Munfordville, Rough River near Dundee, the Rolling Fork River near Boston and the Salt River are in effect until further notice. The flood watch remains in effect until early tomorrow morning. Flooding and flash flooding remains a threat throughout the day. Flooding is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in Kentucky! Always turn around; don't drown!
We have had multiple reports of water rescues in Shelby County, impassable roads and water over the roads in many locations. Here are some examples in St. Matthews.
A large portion of Brown Park on Louisville’s east side is under water. Brown Ln between Sherburn and Bowling is closed. Ducks are swimming across the road. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/clubb8948D— Stu Hammer (@Stuart_Hammer) February 28, 2021
Bowling Blvd expected to flood by noon today. Already flooded into mallard crossing and Halsey Flats apts. #40207 #StMatthews #KYWX pic.twitter.com/C1x9HPL3jx— MoetAndChandon (@LouUncovered) February 28, 2021
The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk for severe weather in our Kentucky communities. Flash flooding is our greatest threat today, but we could also see gusty winds & small hail because we have enough warmth and high enough dew points (instability) coupled with sufficient wind energy. The tornado threat is low, but never zero. The better chance for severe weather is south of our viewing area.
TODAY:
Rain is beginning to taper off in our northern communities in southern Indiana and eventually metro as a cold front approaches the area. It appears there will be a time during the afternoon when some locations (mainly southern Indiana, but perhaps metro as well) experience a brief lull. However, locations south of the Parkways will be dealing with rain and scattered storms throughout most of the day.
TONIGHT:
It appears there will be one final wave of showers as the cold front sweeps through Kentuckiana. This will move the rain to the southeast tonight/early Monday morning. Instability will be lower, so the rain will be lighter during this wave.
MONDAY:
High pressure will move in and we will dry out! It will be cooler than today with highs in the low 50s. By Monday night, lows will dip below freezing!