Have you seen this map floating around social media? Since it was posted last night, it has thousands of "favorites" and hundreds of retweets and replies on Twitter. It shows the most frequent cause of weather fatalities by National Weather Service warning area. All but four of our WDRB counties are included in the Louisville NWS warning area where flash flooding is the most frequent killer. Jackson, Jennings, and Lawrence counties are warned by the NWS office in Indianapolis where flooding (not flash flooding, but widespread flooding of an area or a river) is the most frequent killer. Carroll county is covered by the Wilmington, Ohio, NWS office where lightning is the most frequent killer.
Take a closer look at the map created by Ian Livingston - you may not have even realized some of these weather factors were deadly! As Livingston said in his original tweet, this an ongoing project. He adds this is a work in progress, and he welcomes feedback.
Most frequent cause of weather fatalities by NWS County Warning Area.— Ian Livingston (@islivingston) September 17, 2019
(Lots of work to do on the project but I found this early look informative and worth sharing as is. Larger version here: https://t.co/MN5Od9NfUd) pic.twitter.com/Id3mXTmUbs
This information can help us understand which threats we are good at communicating and which we are not. While weather is outside our control, we can control how we respond to the threat. We all need to take flash flooding just as seriously as we do the threat of a tornado. When a flash flood warning is issued for your area, what action will you take or not take? If you are driving and encounter water covering the road in front of you, what will you do? Creating a plan now can save your life when the flooding begins.