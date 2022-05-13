We are in the midst of our longest warm stretch of the year (so far), so what does the rest of the month hold for us? Will we stay this warm??
Short answer: yes, we will stay warm. The Climate Prediction Center shows a higher likelihood of above average temperatures through the end of the month. When we look at that same time period from the CIPS analogs (below), that chance goes up. Here there's greater than an 80% chance of seeing above average temperatures through the end of May.
We need to give that some context, though. Above average does not mean 90 every day. Average high temperatures this time of year are in the upper 70s, so anything above that would be considered "above average."
Precipitation is always a little bit more tricky, but it helps us point to why these patterns are developing. The data is leaning slightly wetter than average for the next two weeks, according to the Climate Prediction Center. That means we are not building the "death ridge" yet that sends us into a hot, dry summer pattern. Instead we will see rounds of weak systems move through over the next few weeks bringing scattered chances of rain and causing the temperature to fluctuate every few days.
