With clear sky in the forecast tonight, it's a great chance to look up at what you can find in the night sky.
If you look SOUTH after dark, you should be able to find Saturn, Venus, and Jupiter. Each of them will look like bright stars that don't twinkle. The light from stars usually looks like it's twinkling or not consistent; planets don't do that. Saturn is a little more yellow and Venus is a little more silvery-white with Jupiter falling in between those two on the color scale.
You can look toward the SOUTHEAST and up in the sky to see the constellation Pegasus. The main body of the constellation looks like a square made of several bright stars. While you're pointed that way, if you have good binoculars (or even a telescope), you may have a chance to see Neptune.
Keep those binoculars handy and turn toward the EAST if you want to spot Uranus. That's a tough one to see, but a clear night tonight is just about your best shot. Time and date has a really cool way to visualize where these features are at any given time of night. Check it out to help you find what you're looking for. Remember to get away from all light, including city lights, and give your eyes time to adjust to the dark for the best chance to spot these hard-to-see planets.
You'll have to catch Mercury right after sunset or as the sun rises in the morning. It's positioned near the sun right now. The wild card in your night sky will be the Andromeda galaxy. NASA's Hubble Site says, "Visible in dark skies as an elongated patch of light, the galaxy, at 2.5 million light-years distant, is the farthest object that can be seen with the unaided eye. Binoculars and small telescopes clearly show its nearly edge-on shape."
