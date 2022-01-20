The weather has been a bit of a roller coaster lately. The month started with severe storms, we have seen rounds of snow, and now cold air is settling in. Between all the different weather disturbances in the next week or two here are a few fun things to look for in the night sky:
TONIGHT
The International Space will fly over our area for seven minutes starting at 6:23 PM. It will start low in the western sky, climb up about 3/4 of the way up the sky, before fading away along the horizon in the northeastern sky.
Unfortunately the weather will not cooperate for most of you. Aside from being cold (wind chills in the teens and twenties), the clouds are hanging around a little longer. While there will be a few breaks in the clouds, most of you will have your view interrupted tonight.
THIS MONTH
Image Credit: EarthSky
Look for Venus in the eastern sky before dawn. It will be bright but low on the horizon. Binoculars will help you spot it because it will look small, but it will be bright enough to see even as the sun is coming up. Mars will be in that same area, but it will be very faint and difficult to see. The best way to try to find Mars is to use your hand. Ball your hand up into a fist, then stretch your arm all the way out. Put Venus on the left side of your fist and Mars will be close to the right side.