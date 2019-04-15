After making it through our weekend round of storms, it's time to turn our attention to the next chance. That arrives here Thursday evening, and it's already getting a lot of attention. Let's discuss why:
This strong cold front will work it's way across much of the country Wednesday-Friday, so the Storm Prediction Center issued outlooks for severe potential days in advance. This will be in our area Thursday; below is a slideshow you can click through showing how the risk area has been changed each day. Saturday was the day this yellow bubble appeared, and it didn't changed much on Sunday. But today a significant portion was cut out on the northeast side.
Since this outlook was issued 6 days ahead of time (normally they don't come out until 3 days in advance), many people are growing concerned this will be a significant outbreak in our area. Watch for an in-depth blog diagnosing the environment for potential threats and timing.
Some strong thunderstorms are likely and some of those may be severe, but a widespread severe weather outbreak in Kentuckiana looks unlikely. Heavy rain and strong wind gusts look like a guarantee in our area from this system.