August is going to be a great month to do some night-sky-gazing! In addition to two active meteor showers, which we will post more about closer to the time they peak, you can also see five planets in the night sky this month. All you need are your eyes, though binoculars will probably help.
August 1-2: Right now Saturn is in opposition, meaning from our perspective here on Earth, it looks like Saturn is opposite from the Sun. Look southeast at sunset or if you're watching closer to midnight look higher up in the sky to see Saturn.
August 9-12: Look west after sunset to catch Venus, the brightest planet in the night sky! During these few days, Venus will be near the moon as the sky darkens at dusk. This should be one of the easiest planets to spot this month.
August 19-22: These may be your best days to watch the night sky because there's a lot happening. Mars and Mercury will be in conjunction (near each other) but difficult to see. They will be very near the horizon at sunset, and they set below the horizon before the sky gets totally dark. If you are motivated to try to find them, remember Mars has a more red coloring than the other planets in the sky. Jupiter and Saturn will be positioned near the full Blue Moon (more on that below), and Jupiter will be in opposition. Look toward the southeast at sunset to find this pairing as the moon rises.
Have you ever heard the phrase "once in a blue moon" meaning "very rarely"? That's the same "blue moon" that we will see at the end of August. A Blue Moon is the second full moon that occurs within the same month and doesn't happen very often. The last one was on Halloween in 2020. Again, the blue moon is likely something we will post more about as it gets closer since it's a rather rare event.