February has already brought us a few nighttime shows with great International Space Station flyovers and several chances to see the "green comet." Let's talk about what other sights will you be able to spot in the night sky this month!
Venus will be the brightest planet in the night sky, likely making it one of the first objects you notice. Look for this planet in the western sky any time after sunset; it will look like it climbs higher into the sky each night.
Jupiter is doing the opposite and is sinking toward sunset each night. This one should also be pretty easy to spot, being the second brightest planet in the night sky. Toward the end of the month, as seen in the image below from EarthSky, Jupiter and Venus will be near each other and the moon, making a great opportunity to easily spy these two together.
Look for Mars in the southeastern sky after the sun sets at night. It will be high in the sky with a faintly red coloring. It should still be brighter than most stars in the sky, making it easier to spot.
You will want to look for Mercury in the early morning hours before dawn. This one will be tough to spot and may become impossible to find later in the month. For now look toward the southeastern horizon and grab some binoculars if you're having a hard time finding the Swift Planet. If you spot any celestial bodies in the dark sky, let us know on social media!