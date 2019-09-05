Over the last day, Hurricane Dorian has been fluctuating in strengthen and intensity as it slowly makes it way up the SE coast. It has been battering both South and North Carolina with a dangerous storm surge of 4-7 feet and large destructive waves. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles from the center.
Imagine having to clean THIS room! Such a close call, Walker, 7, says he always sleeps in his room, but decided to sleep downstairs during storm. Whew! @ABCNews4 #chsnews #DorianSC pic.twitter.com/lktiGm9ugO— Caroline Balchunas (@carolinebTV) September 5, 2019
Several inches of rain is expected across the area leading to life-threatening flash floods. Several tornadoes have been reported across portions of eastern South Carolina and southern North Carolina. Additionally, the tornado threat will continue tonight across eastern North Carolina into southeast Virginia.
Another look at Ashley Avenue just outside @MUSChealth #chsnews #scnews #HurricaneDorian2019 #HurricaneDorain pic.twitter.com/2fW0VT3KTq— MUSC Public Affairs and Media Relations (@MUSCPR) September 5, 2019
#HurricaneDorian in #CarolinaBeach NC #DorianSC and these are just 30mph winds right now pic.twitter.com/mYkCjsGLgs— Brian (@brian28449) September 5, 2019
Slow weakening is expected during the next few days. However, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane as the center moves near, or over, the coasts of South and North Carolina today and tomorrow.
A turn toward the northeast is anticipated by tonight and it is expected to move faster tomorrow. The center should move to the southeast of extreme southeastern New England Friday night and Saturday morning. Tropical storm conditions are possible over portions of southeastern Massachusetts by late Friday or early Saturday. Dorian approaches Canada (Nova Scotia) later on Saturday. It will be south of Greenland by Sunday and we can finally say GOODBYE to Dorian.
However, we are in the midst of the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. There are multiple areas of interest the National Hurricane Center will be monitoring in the days and weeks to come.