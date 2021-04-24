It's been raining for most of the day in most spots around our area, but tonight the rain will quickly wrap up. Drier air is starting to wrap into the low pressure system bringing us this rain. Plus the Low is moving farther east. We are already seeing a lot of the rain fade away, but after sunset there shouldn't be much left.

Unfortunately the weather this morning prevented the Kentucky Derby Festival's Great BalloonFest Tribute from happening as planned. You can read more about that in this story:

If KDF tries again around the same time Sunday (7-8 AM), we will still likely have a good bit of clouds in the sky and the wind will be marginal. From the ground to about 300 feet, the wind should be roughly 3-6 mph, which would be fine. But there's a possibility the wind could be as high as 11 mph, which doesn't sound like a big deal. But that's where the pilots and support staff will start to question whether or not to fly. Basically it will be walking the fine line of being barely too strong to fly safely or being just calm enough to go. KDF said, "We hope to use our rain date tomorrow - timing will depend on weather."

Normally hot air balloons fly right as the sun comes up because that's when the wind is most calm during the day. Once the sun comes up and adds heat to the environment, the wind starts to move more. Strong wind can really blow those hot air balloons around, so it's not safe to fly in stronger wind conditions. Tomorrow is a little more challenging though, because as the low pressure center moves farther away, the wind should slow down a little bit. That's also when we will see more sunshine, so one might negate the other. You can follow the Kentucky Derby Festival Twitter account to see if/when they plan to fly Sunday morning.