When you look at radar tonight, rain will look closer than it actually is. Rain will move back into our area over the next few days, but it won't be as heavy as what you are expecting.
Dewpoints are in the 30s and 40s Thursday afternoon, meaning the air is pretty dry. Rain won't make it to the ground until the air is closer to saturated - when the temperature and the dewpoint are almost the same number. Temperatures Thursday afternoon climbed into the 60s and 70s, so we need to moisten the atmosphere more before we will see rain here.
Southern Indiana saw more moisture Thursday in the form of clouds. Our northern communities could see a few stray showers like this overnight between Thursday and Friday and also Friday morning.
It looks like most of Friday stays dry before showers return late Friday night. By this point there is a bit more moisture in the atmosphere, but not much of a disturbance to produce organized rain.
That same pattern holds true Saturday morning, so much of Saturday will stay dry, too.
Saturday night a cold front pushes closer to us creating a chance for stronger storms overnight/early Sunday morning. We will talk more about how strong those storms will be and what threats to expect over the next few days.
