The heat is on full blast right now! We are unseasonably warm and have been unseasonably warm for months! In 2019, we have already had 74 days in the 90s. Today will likely be our 75th day. Typically we see 37 days in the 90s.
Records will be dropping like flies this week. We will likely break 8 record highs and lows in the next few days. However, we will also break records we don't usually even think about. For example, September will likely end up as the DRIEST MONTH EVER! It also ended up as the warmest September ever with the most 90s ever. We have seen 19 so far, and will likely end up with 22 days in the 90s.
As we move into October, there will be some other records to watch. The most 90s an October has ever had is 4. We will start the month off with 3. 93 degrees is the hottest it has ever been in October and we will likely break that this week. Lastly, the latest we have ever seen a 90 degree reading was October 15, 1897 at 91 degrees. This will be the hardest record to break.
This is because we are expecting a break in the heat later this week as a cold front slides through the area! We will be tweaking the forecast in the days to come regarding how much temperatures will drop, but it does look like it could quite dramatic, with highs in the low 80s to even upper 70s by next weekend!
*It is nice to see a cool down in our future, but some data suggests there could be a return of above average temperatures by the end of October/beginning of November.