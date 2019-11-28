Happy Thanksgiving! Nothing really makes it feel more like the holidays than cold temperatures and some SNOW! We have already seen our first snow this season, a bit earlier than normal. Our first 1'' of snow typically wouldn't happen for another month -- or on December 25th! And our average first "big snow" (4'' or more) is even later!
Picture Credit: Doug Nichols; November 2019 Snow
So When Do We Normally See Our First 4"Snow Of The Year?
This amount really speaks to our first "big" snow of the year. 4" of snow in our area can cause a whole lot of problems. On average, we normally see our first 4" snow (or even more) on January 21st! This is about half way through the meteorological winter and 7 weeks from now. We absolutely can get some before (as we did this year) but it is clearly not the norm.
What Is Our Chance For A White Christmas?
We got an early start to the snow season this year seeing our first 1-2'' around Kentuckiana back in early November, but does that mean a better chance for a White Christmas? It's still too early to tell the forecast for Christmas, but based on climatology, a White Christmas is not likely. The chance of a white Christmas in Louisville is only about 5% to 10%. That means we have a 90% to 95% chance on average to not have a white Christmas. That may surprise some, but these are the stats. However, climate is different than weather and each year is going to be different. To read more about what to expect this winter; check out the winter forecast here! And we will always keep you posted on any snow chances this winter in our daily blogs! Be sure to check back regularly!