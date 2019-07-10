There are blazing temps outside today! With such high temps (low to mid 90s) coupled with high dew points, the "feels like temperatures" are very high. This kind of heat is dangerous. Take care of yourself by drinking water, using SPF and try to take breaks inside. If you have pets: remember they are hot too! If you have a baby, always be sure to check behind you before you get out of the car.

Dew points have climbed back into the low to mid 70s. Numbers like these on the Muggy Meter are considered oppressive or miserably muggy.

High dew points will be present today and tomorrow. Both the dew points and temperatures drop a touch by the end of the week and Saturday.

Heat indices will be in the triple digits today and tomorrow. When the temps and dew points drop; the heat index will drop as well. It is not a huge change, but it will be more comfortable for Friday and Saturday. Friday will be cooler than Saturday. Temps will briefly fall into the upper 80s, before they increase again by the weekend. Therefore, this is a very brief break from the oppressive heat and humidity.

This change is being brought to you by a "cool" front. This front is out to our NW and is dropping SE toward Kentuckiana. It will slide through the area tomorrow.

Besides making it feel more comfortable and lowering temperatures by a few degrees, the front will produce a few showers and storms today and tomorrow. There is a slightly better chance tomorrow, especially to the south of I-64 and east of I-65. Any storm that develops today and tomorrow, has the capability of producing heavy rain, brief gusty winds and frequent lightning. Some storms could be strong.