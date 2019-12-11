Last year (2018) was the WETTEST year ever! Earlier this year, we were actually trending ABOVE 2018 in precipitation because the first half of the year was a super soaker! This is especially true for February (8.38''), April (6.62'') and June (7.82).
But then out came summer and dried up all the rain. We entered into a short term drought from July to October. September was the driest month we HAVE EVER seen with only 0.04'' of rain.
Where does all of this leave us as we near the end of the 2019?
Below is a comparison table of 2018, 2019 and how we are trending in December. As of yesterday's date (December 10th) we have received nearly 50 inches of precipitation (rain, snow etc.) in 2019. That is 7.61'' above normal. HOWEVER, it is no where near the precipitation we had in 2018.
Last year we had picked up 64.57'' which is 14.62'' above this year. So bottom line: we have seen more precip than average, but not even close to last year/the wettest year ever.