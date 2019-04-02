After a brutally cold start to this week that felt more like winter than spring, we are ending on a much warmer note. The horizontal yellow line in the image below represents average high temperature this time of year (mid-60s).
High temperatures climb above normal Wednesday and should stay above normal into early next week. Beyond that the forecast still calls for warm air begging the question: is this finally the end of winter/start of spring??
The Climate Prediction Center in the next 6-10 days continues to show a high probability of above average temperatures, but there's more to the story than that. Yes, the next week (or so) will be slightly above average, but after that I think we dip back cold again. Here's why:
The image above is the observed (black) and predicted (red) state of the NAO (North Atlantic Oscillation); this teleconnection is a good predictor of pattern change. Since it's going so far negative toward the middle of April, that suggests our temperatures will dip again toward the middle of the month.
To confirm that, the AO (Arctic Oscillation) also goes sharply negative. This teleconnection is more reactionary to what the NAO is doing, but that sharp negative turn reinforces the idea that our temperatures will dip. It should just be slightly below normal (slightly below middle to upper 60s), not a major dip.
So to summarize, temperatures will rise slightly above normal in the next week then will likely dip slightly below normal toward the middle of April. Since it often seems like the spring season doesn't last long around here (going straight from winter to summer), these couple weeks will be a good dose of spring for our area.