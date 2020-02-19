You've probably heard the phrase "polar vortex" before when referring to cold air in the winter. It is doing some fascinating things right now! The image below has been posted all over social media this week showing how symmetrical the polar vortex appears. Symmetry like this is not unheard of, but it doesn't happen every day. Click here to see this in motion on earth.nullschool.net. It's mesmerizing.
Here's the catch: you are not looking at what you think you are looking at here. The image and loop linked above are showing you wind motion at 10 hPa (which stands for hectoPascals, the same as millibars to measure pressure). A mb (millibar) is a measure of pressure, so as you go higher up in the atmosphere, there is less air pressure. 1013 mb is roughly where we are here on the ground, and 200 mb is about 38,000 feet above our heads. 200 mb is also basically the top of the part of the atmosphere where weather happens; we don't usually look above that level to make a forecast. 10 mb is more like 85,000 feet above our heads, so that mesmerizing loop is showing you the stratospheric polar vortex, not what influences our weather.
Image Courtesy: NOAA
Now let's clear a few things up about the polar vortex. It is an area of low pressure—a wide expanse of swirling cold air—that is parked over the north pole. Its not a new thing—this low-pressure system is almost always up there. Sometimes it strays a little bit too far from home. Part of it can break off and migrate southward, bringing some of that arctic air with it. It doesn't "hit us," but sometimes a displacement of the polar vortex from it's normal position does bring us colder air. The image below is an example of that displacement happening last winter.
The breaking off of part of the vortex is what defines a polar vortex event here, but it actually occurs when the vortex is weaker not stronger. That might sound weird—but it actually makes sense. Normally, when the vortex is strong and healthy, it helps keep a current of air known as the jet stream traveling around the globe in a pretty circular path (like the images toward the top of this page). This current keeps the cold air up north and the warm air down south. Without that strong low-pressure system, the jet stream doesn’t have much to keep it in line so it becomes wavy and meandering. Put a couple of areas of high-pressure in its way, and all of a sudden you have a river of cold air being pushed down south.
Here's a loop of the current forecast for the polar vortex at 200 mb. It doesn't look nearly as pretty as the loop at the top of this page, but that makes sense. You can see some wobbles in the pattern and pieces that might try to break off and become displaced.