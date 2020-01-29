Where is the snow?! This might be a question on your mind if you are a snow lover! Truthfully, this season has been pitiful in the snow department. After an early snow in November, there has been limited snow. In fact, we are currently tied for the 5th least snowy winter on record! The least snowy winter ever was 1988-89, when only 0.9'' fell. Most recently, in 2016-2017, only 2.7'' of snow fell and that was the 10th least snowy winter to date.
Limited Snow
So far, there has been 1.5'' of snow in Louisville. 1'' of that fell in November, 0.3'' in December and 0.2'' in January. (Even with only 0.2'' of snow, we are actually the 13th least snowy January on record according to the NWS.) That puts us well below normal for the "season". Typically, by the end of January, we average 6.0'' of snow. That puts us 4.5'' below average at this point.
Is there any snow in the forecast?
We do have an active forecast over the next week and there is a chance for some mixed showers (flakes included!) tonight and there is another shot for showers over the weekend. However, at this time, neither of these look to be big snow producers. Then we will get a spring preview with temperatures in the 50s and 60s for a few days...which is clearly not conducive for snow. (But wait - there is more!)
HOWEVER, in about a week there will be a strong cold front that drops temps back down about 20-30 degrees! It looks much colder, but not necessarily frigid.
Additionally, over the next few weeks, the pattern looks to remain active with above normal precipitation and an oscillation of slightly warmer days with shots of cold air. Therefore, with cold air in place and an active storm track, it is plausible for at least the possibility of snow to be in play. Here's hoping for more snow!