A risk of severe storms has been posted for part of our area on Saturday, but Sunday may bring a better storm threat to our area. Our risk from the Storm Prediction Center may get upgrade for either Saturday or Sunday, so tune into WDRB to see the latest update.
SATURDAY
As an upper level low pressure center approaches our region on Saturday, it will bring rounds of storms with it. While we do have storm energy (instability) available on Saturday, the more important factor to consider will be wind shear. That's hard to depict, but the wind will be moving at different speeds and different directions up through the atmosphere. That creates some spin and some vertical movement that will bring us a chance for stronger storms during the day.
Down here at the surface of the Earth, a quasi-front passes through our area and will spark storms early in the day. Those early storms will lay down boundaries that will be able to spark more storms when the next round moves through in the evening.
With a bit of a break in the afternoon from the organized storms and the heavy rain, it's likely we will build up a bit of that storm energy (instability) to help feed the storms that arrive later in the evening.
The main threats Saturday will be strong wind gusts that can cause damage, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Keep in mind that each round of storms affects the next one. If you have outdoor plans Saturday evening, you will want to check in with Bryce on WDRB News Saturday morning to see what that first round of storms is doing.
SUNDAY
By Sunday there's a weak low level jet developing in our region because of the placement of the upper level low pressure center. As that low moves through our region Sunday, it sparks a good chance of heavy rain and strong storms.
Instability also looks higher on Sunday as temperatures stay high, and we will likely have boundaries left over from the Saturday storms to spark some new rounds of storms on Sunday. Please understand that not everyone will see rain from each of these rounds of storms, and it will not rain on you all weekend. Read that again. This is not an all-day rain. When these storms come through, though, they will be strong, and they will interrupt your plans.
This system has not left our area by Sunday. Heavy rain and scattered storms are still likely Monday. By Tuesday we start to see signs that the upper level low is pulling away, so your rain chances should drop Wednesday.