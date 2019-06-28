We are less than a week out from Independence Day (which means you can check out that seven day forecast on our website and on WDRB News this evening). But what is the historical chance that your Fourth of July picnic or firework show will be rained on? Let's dive into the statistics based on observations from 1981-2010.
This is the legend that will be used throughout the blog today.
If all we had to go on was history, this map says Kentuckiana has about a 10-20% shot to see rain on the fourth. Louisville International Airport is 20%. You can visit this website to click right on your town to see the exact percentage.
The best chances of clear skies in the contiguous United States is, not surprisingly, found in the West. Based on past Fourths of July, the chance for rain is 10% or less for a large area from interior Washington to northwest New Mexico.
However, the highest chances for rain in the contiguous United States would be in southern Florida (40-50%), followed by the highest elevations of the Appalachian Mountains in North Carolina and West Virginia, and the Northeastern border with Canada, where chances of rain on July 4th have been 30-40 percent. These places reflect locations with a combination of abundant available moist air and ways to lift that moist air, in the form of mountains or strong daytime heating.
But the highest probability of rain on Fourth of July for any U.S. state is in Hawaii, where the eastern slopes have a 50 percent chance or more of precipitation that day. On the lee side of the islands, however, the chances for rain drop to 10 percent or less. Alaska has also historically had a wide spread in the chance of rain on July 4th, with chances on the North Slope of 10 percent or less and chances in coastal, Southeast Alaska of between 30-40 percent.
Techie Detail: How do we come up with these maps?
These kinds of historical-chances maps—the historical chance of a white Christmas; the chance of a Pennsylvania rodent seeing his shadow, and so on—are based on the nation’s “normals.” Normals are calculated every ten years at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information. These are the same normals that we use at WDRB when we say “today was 4 degrees above normal.”
How much rain are we considering here?
These maps are based on the historical likelihood that at least one-tenth inch of rain will occur.
Curious about some of the outlier years and records in Louisville? Below are the record warm, low and wettest years on record.