The path and intensity of Dorian has changed quite a bit since it formed. The loop below shows all the Advisories issued by the National Hurricane Center on Dorian.
A lot of you are asking us (or making jokes about) why there have been so many changes. Let's first look at where we are now. As of 8 PM Hurricane Dorian is a category 4 hurricane with sustained winds up to 150 mph.
Anything up to 155 mph is still a category 4, but once a storm has 156 mph sustained winds, it becomes a category 5. The last update from the National Hurricane Center keeps maximum wind at 155 mph in the forecast before the storm begins to weaken slowly.
The answer to "why has the track changed" has three main factors.
1) Surface Steering. The map above shows sea surface temperatures; the pink areas are the warmest. The Gulf of Mexico is basically a hot tub right now, but notice the thin warm current going up the east coast of Florida. A few days ago that didn't look quite as warm, but notice now how the spaghetti plots follow that current. Warm water is like gasoline to a hurricane; it feeds off that so it will follow the food as long as the atmosphere allows. Which brings us to the second important point...
2) Upper-level Steering. On the map above, the star shows the upper-level low above the hurricane. The yellow line shows a ridge and the red line shows the axis of a trough. Any variation in any of these changes the track of the hurricane. If the trough doesn't dig in this much, it doesn't provide as much of an obstacle to the hurricane. If the ridge weakens, it doesn't pull quite as much on the hurricane to come out that direction. You can even just look at the thin white lines on the map representing wind direction to see the upper level flow through Florida and Georgia is pushing the upper level low away from the continent.
3) Time Scale. We give you a 7-day forecast every day on TV. We are pretty clear with you that we are good at forecasting days 1-3. Days 4-7 are a little more likely to change, and beyond 7 days we feel is even less certain. When the forecast cone for Dorian first included landfall in Florida, that was seven days away from when it was issued. That's a tough forecast because all the factors we looked at above as being so critical to storm motion and strength WILL change in that time frame. Now that landfall or closest approach to land is just two or three days away, the forecast has much more certainty.
This is by no means an exhaustive list of hurricane forecasting or what impacts movement and strength of a storm, but these two factors have had a significant impact on why the track of Dorian has changed so much in the last few days.
All of this adds up to look like this forecast cone. Landfall is no longer a guarantee, but please understand what that means. This cone is showing where the eye of the hurricane could travel, not where impacts of the hurricane will be felt. Even if the eye of Dorian never makes landfall, coastal communities in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas will still feel rain and wind from the hurricane.
The map above shows heavy rainfall spread through the panhandle of Florida all the way up through North Carolina, and this only looks through Wednesday. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for part of the eastern coast of Florida illustrating how strong the wind will be even without a direct hit by the eye.
The last thing to consider for those complaining about how much the track has changed: would you rather it didn't? New information about this storm, it's motion, and the atmosphere into which it is moving comes in every few hours. With that new information, a more accurate forecast can be made every few hours. The solution to not wanting the forecast to change is much is to ignore the better information constantly flowing in. With the constant flow of information on social media and network television, you see every minor update that comes in instead of only being updated once a day on the evening news like in days gone by.