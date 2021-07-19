You may have noticed living around the Louisville area, especially during the Summer months, that when you venture into Downtown in the afternoon, it is a lot warmer in the city than it is further away in more rural areas and suburbs.
Photo credit: Climate Central
There is a legit reason behind this and it isn't just here in Louisville either, but in cities across the nation and across the world.
The term used to explain this is called an Urban Heat Island. You'll often hear the WDRB weather team use that phrase when showing temperature maps across our area. So what exactly is it?
Photo credit: Climate Central
Well, an urban heat island is a city or a highly populated metropolitan area that is often significantly warmer than its surrounding counties and communities. This is mainly due to human activity.
Is this a problem?
In many ways, yes an urban heat island can be a big problem, including here in our own city. Urban heat islands can increase the impact of heat waves, putting health concerns on many citizens and creating dangerous conditions for a city's population. One of the main reasons behind this is human created heat emissions. Heat emissions can be things like transportation and the heating and cooling of downtown buildings. According to a study by Climate Central on urban heat islands, "during a heat wave, air conditioning from urban buildings can add 20% more heat to the outside air, compared to regular summer weather." Also adding to this is the fact that there is less vegetation in cities than there is in more rural communities, which means that there is less evaporative cooling through evapotranspiration, which is how plants help cool the air.
There are many other ways urban heat islands are created from cities like the miles upon miles of dark surfaces like asphalt. These paves roads, buildings, and parking lots absorb a lot of heat during the day from the sun and then radiate that back into the surrounding air. According to the report by Climate Central, "Neighborhoods in a highly-developed city can experience mid-afternoon temperatures that are 15°F to 20°F hotter than nearby tree-lined communities or rural areas with fewer people and buildings."
Louisville's Urban Heat Island
Louisville is no exception to the urban heat island effect. In fact, Louisville's urban heat island effect is advancing at one of the fastest rates in the entire country.
Click here to see the 2016 report on Urban Heat Management Study commissioned by the city of Louisville.
During the time of the study above, some days there was as much as a 10 degree temperature difference between the city and more rural locations. Heat is #1 weather-related killer in the United States. Read that again. Heat kills more people in a year than tornadoes or hurricanes or anything else you can think of. That is why the urban heat island effect is such a big deal, even in our own city.
What can we do to stop it?
As the study above suggests, trees play a large part in this equation. Between 2004 and 2014 Louisville lost 54,000 trees each year on average both from natural factors (wind, storms, ice) and from cutting them down, but planting trees by itself won't fix the problem. The man-made contributions are some of the biggest culprits to urban warming; things like dark asphalt roads, black top parking lots and dark, heat-absorbing roofs. A conservative estimate from 2014 suggested one-third of downtown Louisville is parking. In 2015 a study found metro Louisville had about 37% of land covered by trees. The goal is to get to 45%.
The latest Climate Central report from 2021 suggests a few other long-term options to help combat the urban heat islands including:
- A green roof, or rooftop garden, is a vegetative layer grown on a rooftop and can provide shade and lower temperatures of the roof surface and surrounding air
- Cool roofs are made of highly reflective and emissive materials that remain cooler than traditional materials, and help to reduce energy use.
- Cool pavements, or whitewashing roads and sidewalks, is more complicated than roofs. In cities with urban canyons, the sunlight may not even reach the street level long enough to make a significant difference.
- In 2020, solar power was the cheapest source of electricity in many parts of the world. By displacing fossil fuel-based electricity, solar energy can reduce not only carbon dioxide emissions but also reduce air pollutants that are a threat to public health.
Sources:
Climate Central Hot Zones: Urban Heat Islands 2021 research
Urban Heat Island Project and Heat Management Study commissioned by the city of Louisville.