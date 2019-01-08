After four days in a row of high temperatures in the 50s and 60s, bitter cold is about to set in. High temperatures have been 45º or above every day of 2019, but after Tuesday we won't see the 40s again for a week. This major change begs the question, what is causing such a shift?
First, a minor factor compared to the others, is the wind. Wind gusts are strong today and will be strong again tomorrow. Instead of the strongest gusts being in the 40 mph range (like Tuesday), maximum gusts should stay in the 30 mph range Wednesday. Stronger wind means a harsher wind chill.
At this point Thursday looks like the coldest morning with temperatures in the low 20s and wind chills in the low teens or possibly single digits. You can use the wind chill chart below from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to get a rough estimate of the wind chill if you have temperature and wind information. It also shows how long it will take for frostbite to set in on exposed skin under those conditions.
The big picture reason for the temperature drop is two-fold: a cold front and a high pressure. Tuesday morning a weaker cold front passed through our area and another one will come through Wednesday afternoon. That changes our wind direction, so it is coming out of the northwest (where the coldest air is now). That wind shift lets colder air continue to spill into our area as late as Thursday.
Behind the cold front we will feel the effects of a Canadian High. This is a high pressure center coming from Canada, and they are notorious for bringing us frigid air.
The dark purples and pinks in the map below show how bitterly cold the air is in Canada now, and you can see how far south that cold air spills. That one, two punch of cold fronts and Canadian high will drop our temperatures significantly this week.
With air this cold, any moisture that comes in has the potential to be snow. It's not a guarantee, but with a system headed our way Saturday, it is something to be watching closely. We will have updates for you here on the WDRB Weather Blog as that system gets closer.