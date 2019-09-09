In case you haven't heard, the forecast this week (and probably next week) will be HOT! We are also two weeks away from the start of autumn, so temperatures should be dropping this time of year, not rising. So this blog explains why temperatures will be, not just above normal, but so far above normal for so long.
A warm front will pass through our area Tuesday opening us up to the warmer and more humid air south of here. Think of a front as a wall separating two different air masses. Right now the warm front sits between us and the warmer/more humid air to the south, but when it passes through tomorrow, it takes away that barrier.
The circled area in the image above shows you the wind will be moving in from the south, generally. The air in that region (the source region) is warmer and slightly more humid, so that is the air we can expect to see here.
At the surface we are also under a dome of high pressure. That means air above us is moving down creating the perfect conditions for heat to build and build.
That heat dome from the high pressure is largely what seems to inform the Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 day outlook, but it looks like it's not just the next 10 days. CPC has our area in a good probability of above average temperatures for the next four weeks!! We need the jet stream to move or something closer to the surface to erode that high pressure in order to break down the heat dome.
You will see more 90s this week, but a set-up like this is not unusual. A strong high pressure setting up a large heat dome happens fairly regularly. The interesting part is how hot we have been this year. The National Weather Service says we normally see about 37 days in a year with high temperatures in the 90s, but we have already seen 60 this year (including today)! 2010 was the year with the most days in the 90s; that record is 85 days.