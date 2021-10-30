Weather seems to be responsible for delayed colors this year. Check out this post Meteorologist Bryce Jones wrote about that a few weeks ago:

But why do leaves turn different colors in the first place? If they are dying, shouldn't they just fall off the tree and turn brown? Well...maybe...but that's actually not what happens when leaves change colors in the fall. Sunlight helps plants make chlorophyll, so as we head into the fall season and our daylight hours get shorter, plants stop making chlorophyll. That's the agent responsible for the green coloring. As the chlorophyll stops and the green fades, the other colors show through. The other components in that leaf or tree will determine what color the leaves turn. Check out this image from NOAA:

Chlorophyll helps plants turn sunlight into energy, so when a plant slows its chlorophyll production, it starts to lose energy. That's when the leaf starts the process of separating from the tree, and that's the reason we have such a small window when the leaves have nice coloring and are still on the tree.

Normally our area sees peak colors at the end of October, but that will likely be the first or second week of November this year because of the odd weather we had over the summer.