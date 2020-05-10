Mother's Day 2020 brought some strong wind to our area. As a line of gusty showers moved through Louisville, the weather station at the airport recorded a 55 mph wind gust!
Even after that line of showers moved past us, the wind stayed strong. Gusts around our area ranged from 20 mph to 40 mph for several more hours.
That wind knocked down a couple of tree limbs and even ripped up some shingles on one house. You can see the pictures below that people sent in across our area. If you have a picture of some damage you saw, please send that to us on social media.
So what caused this strong wind? A cold front is passing through our area. You can see in the image below the temperature difference across the front. A difference in temperature like that can drive or strengthen the wind. The atmosphere doesn't like differences; it wants everything to be the same, so the wind is trying to mix all the air together to make it the same. A stronger temperature difference creates stronger wind.
That cold front is part of a low pressure system. Think of that low pressure like the bottom of a hill. The stronger that low pressure center is, the steeper the hill. If you roll a ball down a steep hill, it will roll faster than down a less-steep hill. The same principle applies to the wind. It will flow faster down a steeper "hill" like we have today with this low pressure center.
This is one of those times when a Severe Thunderstorm Warning to warn you about this wind doesn't quite fit. Only a few spots in the area saw a thunderstorm; most places barely saw any rain at all! These were gusty showers followed by continued strong wind.