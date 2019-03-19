March 20th at 5:58 PM Eastern is the vernal equinox, generally used to measure the start of spring. But that's not all! The Super Worm Moon will happen at 9:43 Eastern that same night. That full moon is the last in a series of three super-moons in January, February, and March. It is the Super Worm Moon - remember full moons each have a name. The March full moon is called the worm moon because worms come out as it starts getting warmer. The super moon part means the moon will look bigger and brighter than "normal," but the difference is so small it's hard to notice if you're not comparing two views of the moon side by side. Unfortunately you won't be able to see much of the super moon because the sky will be too cloudy.
The equinox is caused by tilt of earth's axis (roughly 23.5º). On the day of the equinox the tilt of the earth combined with it's orbit around the sun lines the position of the Earth up in such a way that the axis is lined up vertically, neither toward nor away from the sun.
Equinox means "equal night" in Latin because it seems like we get an even 12 hours of sunlight and darkness on the equinox, but that's not true everywhere on the globe. In Louisville our day of roughly 12 hours of sunlight and 12 hours of dark actually happened March 17th, so now we're adding daylight with every day that passes. What is true at every location on the equinox is that the sun rises at due east and sets at due west.