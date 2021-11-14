The wind REALLY picked up Sunday afternoon. The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport recorded a gust stronger than 40 mph! We have experienced several windy days in the last week, so let's look at why the wind picked up and when it will calm back down.
Another cold front (the third in the last few days) is passing through our area this evening. A cold front is a boundary separating two different air masses. Translation: it's like a wall between two different kinds of air. The atmosphere just wants everything to be the same - same temperature, same moisture, same everywhere. Wind is the vehicle it uses to try to make everything the same. A cold front is small area where the weather is very different, so the wind will be stronger near a front in an effort to mix up the air more and make everything the same.
When the wind down here on the ground is strong, we also need to look higher up in the atmosphere to see if the wind above our heads is creating stronger wind down here at the ground. In the upper levels of the atmosphere (the image below) we are in the middle of a trough. The wind lines make a U-shape, and we are positioned at the bottom of that U. The wind is strong and is converging over our area which can help provide support for strong wind gusts here at the ground.
In the lower levels, we had a small jet streak move through. That's an area of stronger wind embedded within the larger flow pattern. Our surface wind gusts were nearly as strong as the low level jet! That means our atmospheric profile allowed wind from that level to mix down to us here at the surface.
Another cold front will move toward our area on Wednesday. As it gets closer you will notice the wind picks up again and stay strong into Thursday.