We all know it's hard to get a hurricane in the Ohio Valley. Remnants of tropical cyclones have certainly impacted our region, but we don't go on high alert every time an Invest forms in the Atlantic.
Tropical Depression 9, which will earn the name Ian when the wind strengthens to at least 39 mph, is worth keeping an eye on especially if you're traveling to Florida in the next week or have people on the peninsula.
Why is this making people in south Florida nervous if it's not even strong enough yet to earn a name? Aside from the threat of destructive wind and torrential rain in just a few days, the similarities to Hurricane Charley in 2004 are raising some red flags. The image above is the current forecast track of TD9, and the images below were the early forecast track for Charley and the later track toward landfall.
Something to keep an eye on in the next few days and that you may hear more about is the loop current. NOAA's National Ocean Service says, "The Loop Current is an area of warm water that travels up from the Caribbean, past the Yucatan Peninsula, and into the Gulf of Mexico. The current is also known as the Florida current as it flows through the Florida Strait, into the Gulf Stream, and heads north up the eastern coast of the U.S." NOAA Coast Watch adds, "The loop current is one of the fastest currents in the Atlantic, traveling at speeds of approximately 0.8 m/s, and is typically about 800 m deep."
This loop current was likely partly responsible for with helping Hurricane Charley go from a category 2 to a category 4 storm in just three hours and for the last minute curve east. That allowed Charley to make landfall slightly earlier and farther south than forecasts had suggested. As a result of the death and destruction caused by this storm in 2004, the name "Charley" has been retired and will not be used again to name a tropical cyclone. Research through 2010 shows Hurricane Charley to be #6 most costly for the United States in modern record keeping, not adjusting for inflation. It's one of those storms people in that area remember and point to as a measuring stick, so the resemblance of TD9's potential track and intensity to Charley's is understandably worrisome for south Florida residents.
With all of that in mind, it is still too early to predict where this storm might make landfall and exactly how strong it would be. The most recent update from the National Hurricane Center shifted the forecast track slightly more west, and the Friday morning update increased the predicted strength from category 2 to 3. You should expect more changes to the forecast for TD9 in the coming days as it strengthens and we get more data from it.